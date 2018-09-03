Alex Okafor has been dealt a lot of tough injury breaks in his career.
Every time Okafor is about to establish himself as a playmaker, it seems, he has suffered a setback that kept him from reaching where he wants to be.
Okafor's luck has turned in this training camp. Nine months removed from a torn Achilles tendon, 19 days after an injury that scared him more than any other, Okafor is on track to line up at right end when the Saints take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
"Everything has worked in my favor," Okafor said. "I'm healthy right now. I feel great."
For one terrible afternoon on Aug. 15, Okafor wasn't so sure he'd be able to say that. Okafor had been putting together a terrific camp, an impressive showing considering that he tore his Achilles tendon in early November, when he went down in practice, pain burning through his knee.
"I've never felt anything like that in my six years playing in the league," Okafor said. "It was definitely a scare; I didn't know what to expect."
Okafor's teammates could tell he was in pain. NFL players are used to injuries, but the entire Saints team took a knee until Okafor got up and walked off, throwing tape in frustration as he went.
"Dead quiet on the field," nose tackle Tyeler Davison said. "Usually the team moves past it and continues to drill. We didn't even do that that time."
A debilitating injury would have crushed Okafor at that point, after he worked so hard to come back healthy from one of the toughest injuries any football player faces.
"Then we got the MRIs and the X-rays back, and it showed that it was minor," Okafor said. "I was just like, the Lord's looking out for me."
Okafor had suffered a bone bruise in his knee and a sprained ankle.
He took five days off to rest, then returned to the field when the Saints traveled to Los Angeles, a test run to see how his knee would respond.
"The more and more I did, the better it felt," Okafor said.
Okafor was able to come back and take a full drive's worth of snaps in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, checking off the last box he needed to hit in his recovery from the Achilles tear.
But he'd known for a while that his Achilles tendon had healed better than he could ever have expected. For starters, Okafor's explosion and burst were there right from the start — some Achilles tears rob players of their explosion for more than a year.
Okafor also felt the tendon getting stronger as he took more and more snaps.
"Camp is always a grind; people are always talking about their bodies are killing them in camp," Okafor said. "I knew my Achilles was feeling good when that was probably the least painful thing on my body."
Okafor's health is a good sign for a Saints defense that was devastating off the edges before his injury last season. New Orleans traded up to draft Marcus Davenport in the first round this spring, and second-year defensive end Trey Hendrickson has had a solid camp, but Okafor is a proven difference-maker in Dennis Allen's defense when he's healthy.
"He showed what he can do last year," Davison said. "Extremely sound in the run game, and being a difference-maker in the passing game. That's what it means to us. He's a big-time player."
And he's ready to pick up where he left off.