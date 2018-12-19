The Saints have one more date with the Carolina Panthers this season -- but they likely won't be facing Cam Newton.

Two days after New Orleans officially eliminated the Panthers from the playoff race, Newton is expected to sit the remainder of the season, according to a report from The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Newton has been playing through a shoulder injury this season and threw for a season-low 131 yards in a 12-9 defeat on Monday Night Football this week. The Panthers lone touchdown in the game came on a 50-yard pass by running back Christian McCaffrey. Newton hasn't thrown a touchdown in two weeks, and has two interceptions.

The Saints have won the past four meetings between the two teams. The Saints swept all three games in 2017, including a playoff meeting, prompting Cam Jordan of the Saints to send a bottle of wine. Several brooms were also delivered celebrating the sweep.

Newton made comments leading up to the Week 15 game that the deliveries were "disrespectful." Newton wore pregame cleats featuring wine and broken broomsticks on Monday.

Taylor Heinicke is expected to start against the Atlanta Falcons this week. The Panthers are 6-8, with losses in their past six games.

If Newton is done for the season, it could be impactful for the Saints, who need just one win in their final two games to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC over the Los Angeles Rams. New Orleans hosts the 8-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, a team fresh off a home victory over the New England Patriots.

The Steelers are in a tight divisional race, holding a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Saints defeat the Steelers this week or the Rams lose, their Week 17 game will have no impact on their playoff future, and will provide a potential opportunity for key players to get extra rest.

