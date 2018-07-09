The New Orleans Saints will report for training camp July 25 and hold 10 training camp practices open to the public at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, the team announced Monday.
The club will begin on-field workouts in non-padded sessions on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 from 8:50-11:40 a.m.
The team will hold their first padded practice, which will also be the first practice open to the public, on Saturday, July 28 from 8:50-11:40 and will continue practicing in pads through July 30.
Following an off day for the team on July 31, practices resume Aug. 1 from 8:50-11:40 in a session open to the public.
On Sunday, Aug. 5, the team will hold a 7 p.m. practice open to the public at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. This will be the final Saints practice open to the public prior to them departing for Jacksonville for their preseason opener at the Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 9.
After practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on the weekend of Aug. 18-19 (Aug. 19 open to the public), the team will officially break camp.
Full list of open practices:
Saturday, July 28, 8:50-11:40 a.m.
Sunday, July 29, 8:50-11:40 a.m.
Monday, July 30, 8:50-11:40 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 1, 8:50-11:40 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 2, 8:50-11:40 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 4, 8:50-11:40 a.m.
Sunday, Aug, 5, 7-9 p.m. at Tulane University
Saturday, Aug. 11, 8:50-11:40 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 12, 8:50-11:40 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 19, 8:50-11:40 a.m.
More info from the team:
Admission and Parking Information: For fans wishing to attend Training Camp Presented by Verizon practices in Metairie, there is no admission charge. Fans need to register to attend practices in advance online to be ticketed at www.neworleanssaints.com or on the official Saints mobile app. Tickets will then be transferred to the fan’s SeatGeek account on the Saints mobile app for entry into practice. Training camp space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans must be ticketed to attend practice. Saints season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets on Tuesday, July 17 at 9:00 a.m., season ticket waiting list members may register on Wednesday, July 18 at 9:00 a.m. and the general public can register on Thursday, July 19 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets will be limited to six per an individual registrant for each open practice. Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to each practice and days with a fan fest, gates will open at 7:30 a.m. Limited bleacher seating is available. Standing room along the fence line is permitted. Parking at practices is free based on availability. Public parking is available at the New Orleans Baby Cakes Stadium parking lot. Items left in vehicles should be stored out of sight.
Practice Updates and Special Events: Media and fan alerts, updates and schedule changes will be made daily on www.neworleanssaints.com once Training Camp Presented By Verizon starts, the Saints Mobile App, or by clicking on to Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints). Please note that, in the event of inclement weather (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat) practices will be moved indoors and will be closed to the public. Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning at the discretion of the football operations staff. Fans are encouraged to download the Saints Mobile App for current rosters and team information.
Player Autographs: Following each practice, Saints players will sign autographs for fans. Available players will sign autographs if weather, time and other circumstances permit. Please note, however, that autographs are not guaranteed.
Rosters: Up-to-date rosters will be available to fans for download on the Saints Mobile App.
Still photos, video and cameras/binoculars: Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches long will be permitted. Binocular cases and camera bags are not permitted.
Concessions: Food, beverages and merchandise are available for purchase.
Restrooms: Restrooms are available.
Special Needs: Visitors with special needs should see a Saints representative for appropriate assistance. The ADA drop-off site is in front of the main entrance gate for non-fan fest days. The day of a fan fest practice, a shuttle will be available for ADA patrons and will be located in the Baby Cakes parking lot. A viewing area is available for our disabled fans.
Hand-Wanding/Prohibited Items: Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via hand-wanding and all bags will be checked by security. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to Saints Training Camp Presented by Verizon, the following items are prohibited:
• Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities
• Backpacks, duffel bags, large bags and hard containers
• Bicycles
• Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs.
• Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices
• Laser pens
• Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.)
• Objects that may obstruct another fan’s view, including umbrellas of over 4’ in diameter
• Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16”x14”x13” are allowed).
• Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.
• Selfie sticks and video cameras
• Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray and electronic stunning devices)
• Any other item deemed unacceptable by New Orleans Saints management
• The Ochsner Sports Performance Center is a smoke-free facility and no smoking, lighters or e-cigarettes are allowed on the grounds