Nate Wozniak can't even count the number of times he's been asked the question.
It comes with the territory when you are the same height as Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis.
Heck, even University of Minnesota basketball coach Richard Pitino would often see the 6-foot-10 Wozniak on campus and ask if he'd be interested in trying out for the men's basketball team.
"He was just joking, though," Wozniak said. "He knew I was pretty focused on playing football."
So now the tallest player in Saints' training camp has an even taller order ahead: trying to make the roster and become one of the tallest guys in NFL history.
Richard Sligh, a 7-foot defensive tackle who played for the Oakland Raiders back in 1967, is the tallest.
It won't be easy though for a guy who has played tight end his entire life but is now making the adjustment to tackle.
He's had to learn new football techniques, as well as new eating habits.
He's put on weight to make the position shift, going from a lean 269-pound rookie with six-pack abs at Minnesota's pro day to his current weight that is around 295.
"He's been really diligent in his work," Saints offensive line coach Dan Roushar said. "I've been impressed with his desire to make this transition. We've seen huge improvement from him from the very first day of rookie minicamp to today."
Wozniac has taken most of his reps with the third-team offense.
Sean Payton refers to him as a "developmental guy."
The full potential of the undrafted free agent may not be seen until a few years down the road.
He caught 28 passes for 314 yards in his career with the Golden Gophers. He received the Bruce Smith Award as his team's most outstanding offensive player.
Now his primary role has shifted to protecting the quarterback and opening holes for Saints' running backs.
The biggest adjustment, he says, has been in pass-blocking.
"You're going backwards and taking on guys who are coming forward," Wozniak explains. "As a tight end, I was always used to be going after things and getting my hands on them. So that's been the No. 1 difference: Going against guys who are the best pass rushers in the country obviously in the NFL has been a steep learning curve, but it's been going pretty well."
His size — which he inherited from his father, who is 6-foot-7, and his mom, who is 6 feet — has its benefits.
His long arms allow him to keep pass rushers off his body.
But it also has its disadvantages, particularly getting his 6-10 frame down lower to create leverage as a run blocker.
And of course, there is all the ribbing that came with it when he first appeared in the Saints locker room.
"We like to joke around and clown quite a bit, so it was a lot of shots at him," tackle Terron Armstead said. "But Woz is a great kid. He has a great attitude. He embraces the locker room. He loves the energy that everyone brings."
But it's nothing Wozniak hasn't heard before. He's heard every tall joke imaginable since his growth spurt, which happened after his eighth-grade year.
He was around 6-foot-1 at the end of the school year.
"That whole summer went by, and I walked into high school and was 6-8 or 6-9," he said.
He played basketball throughout high school.
But in the offseason, it was all about football.
"I wasn't in the gym shooting," he said. "I was out on the field running and working on my conditioning in the weight room. So I always had a football mentality."
That mentality hasn't changed.
Only the position has.
"I love tackle now, though," he said. "Change the mindset and go to work."