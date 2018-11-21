Drew Brees is having one of the best seasons ever.
If he continues his pace, where would it rank among the other great seasons by other quarterbacks?
Kevin Washington and I discuss these topics and more in this week's episode of "Saints Talk".
Follow Nick Underhill on Twitter, @nick_underhill.