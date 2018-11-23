As Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan walked off the field after the play Thursday night, he glanced up at the giant Mercedes Benz Superdome video board to watch a replay.
Moments later, the television cameras caught Ryan mouthing the words "where did he come from?"
Ryan was referring to Saints safety Marcus Williams, who darted through the Falcons offensive line and swatted the ball out of his hand to force the first of four turnovers in the Saints' 31-17 victory.
Saints' opponents are perhaps asking that "where did he come from" question a lot lately. If it seems like members of the Saints' defense are sprinting towards the end zone for their celebratory team photo more often lately, it's because they are.
A team that struggled taking the ball away at the beginning of the season is now doing it a rapid pace.
"As long as you give effort in this game and you run to the football, good things generally tend to happen," said linebacker A.J. Klein. "I think as long as we keep playing with great effort and continue to be opportunistic, I think we'll be just fine and we'll continue to force turnovers.”
Klein got an interception on Thursday night on a pass that was deflected by Tyeler Davison. It was the fifth consecutive game the Saints have recorded at least one interception. The Saints also forced three fumbles Thursday night for a season-high four turnovers. For the season, they have 10 interceptions and seven fumbles.
Not bad for a team that wasn't creating those type of opportunities early on.
The Saints had just one turnover (a Marcus Williams interception in Week 2 against Cleveland) through the first three games of the season.
Now they have forced seven in a five day span after three interceptions Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and the four on Thursday.
"It’s something you have to work on, preach, coach, practice," said Saints coach Sean Payton. "Some teams do a better job than others. I think it’s no coincidence. You don’t just get lucky breaks. Peanut (former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman) taught this league that for years. It’s technique, it’s work, it’s something that you work on and if you don’t work on it you don’t get as many and if you do, you get more.”
A team that was towards the bottom of the rankings in turnover differential to start the year now finds itself near the top. Drew Brees, who has thrown just two interceptions in 11 games, has a lot to do with that. The Saints are now a plus-8 in turnovers (17 takeaways, 9 giveaways). That ranks fifth in the league.
The Saints have caused seven fumbles already this season. That's a vast improvement from a season ago when they caused just five, which tied with the Vikings and Texans for next to last in the league.
"It just goes along with the rest of our goals," said linebacker Demario Davis. "If we can get those, then it changes the tone of the game."
Especially, as was the case Thursday night, when those turnovers come after the opponent has reached the red zone. All three of the Falcons' fumbles came in the red zone.
“Those are significant," Payton said. "Those, doing the math, if you come up with a stop in the red zone, they kick a field goal, it’s a four-point swing. If you take the ball away, it’s a seven, or at worst a three-point swing.”
Over the last eight games, the Saints have forced at least one turnover in every game except one (Baltimore). They have created at least two turnovers in five of the past eight games. And at least three turnovers in the past two.
Even more impressive, the turnovers have come from all over the defense. In all, 11 different players have been credited with either an interception, a forced fumble or a fumble recovery.
"You can't say enough about the effort we're playing with," Klein said. "I think this is going to pay dividends as we push forth into this late part of the season."