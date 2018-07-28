Mike Westhoff knew he wanted to come back.
For a long time, he'd thought he'd never feel that way again. Westhoff, a legendary special-teams figure in the NFL who initially retired in 2012 after a 30-year career, had to be coaxed back to the league to help the Saints midway through last season.
By the time the year ended, though, Westhoff had gotten the bug back enough to want to return to New Orleans for a season he says will be his last as an NFL coach.
Westhoff just had to wait for his doctors to give him the go-ahead.
"I said well, I have to go through this, let me see what happens, and then we’ll make a decision," Westhoff said. "I didn’t get the OK until June, June 20th -- I got the OK that I’ll do this. And I said yeah, I’ll do it one more time."
What Westhoff had to go through was a complex surgery to replace his hip and the prosthesis serving as the femur of his left leg, the 14th surgery Westhoff has gone through since 1988, when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer.
A problem with the prosthesis forced the surgery. For the second time, the metal in the prosthesis broke where two pieces come together, and the solution that Dr. John Healey, Westhoff's oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Zimmer Biomet came up with is a one-of-a-kind fix.
"They had to give me a hip, which I didn’t need, but I had to get," Westhoff said. "And Biomet, they made this piece for me that’s very complex. There’s a lot mending, bone has to mend, it’s very complex, but I actually feel pretty good."
Westhoff now has a metal prosthesis from his left hip all the way down to his left knee, a specially-made piece designed to keep the metal from breaking again.
"There's one of these in the world," Westhoff said.
Westhoff underwent the procedure shortly after the season ended, and he told the Saints a potential return would depend on his recovery. Hired as a special teams coach midway through last season, Westhoff was excited about the way the kicking game improved in New Orleans as he worked with special teams coordinator Bradford Banta.
Everything depended on his recovery. Westhoff was on crutches from February 4 to the Fourth of July, and a few weeks before Independence Day, his doctors gave him the go-ahead on June 20.
A big job was waiting for Westhoff and Banta.
Back in May, the NFL drastically altered the kickoff, adopting sweeping changes designed to make the play safer. Players on the coverage team now can line up no further than one yard off the ball and a coverage team must have five players on each side of the ball.
The return will also be drastically different. Eight players on the return team must line up in a 15-yard setup zone, pulling them closer to the football, the wedge has been eliminated and players on the return team can't cross the line or initiate a block until the ball is touched or hits the ground.
Westhoff wasn't surprised by the changes. Although he says the kickoff changes weren't his idea, he said the NFL adopted roughly 60 percent of a proposal he submitted to help save the kickoff in 2012, when he realized the play might be in jeopardy as the NFL tried to make the game safer.
"What we’re trying to do is reduce the collision from a 40-yard run to like a 15-yard run or so, kind of turn a kickoff return into a punt return, in essence," Westhoff said. "The wedge was something that was really over-publicized, but what was really violent was the double-teaming and trapping, and that’s what I did. The thing I did, maybe what I did best as a coach, was coming up with all of those things. We were really good doing it, and then everybody was doing it."
For Westhoff, eliminating the kickoff would reduce the importance of special teams, taking away chances for young players to develop and putting the game even more in the hands of quarterbacks.
“I’m a big believer in the team," Westhoff said. "I like 11 guys to not only be able to contribute, but have to contribute. I don’t want to see the game move singular, and that’s why I love this kind of stuff. ... I love seeing these young kids get a chance to contribute and develop. I love that, that’s my favorite thing."
The changes make the kickoff something of an unknown for NFL teams as they begin preparation for the season.
Nobody seems quite sure how much the new rules will affect the play, because it depends on how teams approach the changes. With more running involved for the receiving, return teams will likely feature smaller players, and the coverage teams themselves could also go smaller as teams try to get speed on the field to compensate for the lack of a running start.
"You are going to see some things that are uniquely different than we've seen maybe in the last 10-20 years," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "I think that is exciting, and it is going to put all of us really back to the drawing board with regards to scheme, spacing with where guys are at, so I am really interested to see how that unfolds and hopefully, being on the cutting edge and not the studying edge."
Westhoff became a legend by living on the cutting edge.
A lot of his innovations have been eliminated by the new rule changes, but he now has a new problem to solve, part of what brought him back to coaching in the first place.
"I love the innovation," Westhoff said. "There's going to be a lot of trial and error there. I'm just going to have to fight through it."
Fighting through it is something Westhoff knows how to do better than most.