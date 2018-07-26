Drew Brees will look a little different to Saints fans this season.
Or at least he will when he's on the field. Brees has worn the same model of helmet for most of his career, but he was sporting one of the new models designed to help reduce concussions on the first day of camp on Thursday.
The reason is simple.
"I'm trying to move into the 21st century here," Brees said. "Turns out my helmet's on the banned list as of next year, so I tried to preemptively get out ahead of that."
Can't see video below? Click here.
This isn't the first time Brees has tried to get used to a new helmet.
A few years ago, Brees wore a new model, a model he remembers as "alien-looking."
"I remember Lance Moore, he was looking at me, and right when I stepped in the huddle, and he kind of stood up and gave me this look like 'Bro, I can't take you serious wearing that helmet,'" Brees said. "I was like, 'Alright, forget it, get this out of here.'"
What that means is the face mask will look a little different, and the helmet will look a little different, but other than a slight change in feel, it'll look the same for Brees as he looks downfield.
"My old helmet's outlawed, and they don't make it anymore," Brees said. "It's completely obsolete."