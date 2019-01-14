If recent history is any indication, Drew Brees and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes could be meeting each other in Atlanta.
At least if the home team continues to hold serve in the conference championship games the same way it has in recent years.
For each of the past five seasons, the team with home field advantage in both the NFC and AFC championship game advanced to the Super Bowl.
The No. 1 seed Saints host the No 2. Los Angeles Rams, while in the AFC the No. 1 Chiefs host the No. 2 New England Patriots on Sunday.
"For us our focus is taking advantage of another game at home and taking advantage of crowd noise," Sean Payton said Monday morning. "Trying to put our best foot forward and trying to play better than we did yesterday and clean up some of the mistakes and go from there."
The last time a road team won in a conference championship game was in the 2012-'13 season. it happened in both conferences that year. The No. 2 San Francisco 49ers went on the road to beat the top-seed Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens, a No. 4 seed, went on the road to beat No. 2 New England.
Home field proved to be a big advantage this past weekend. For just the fourth time since the NFL's realignment in 2002, all four home teams won in the divisional round. The Saints beat the Eagles, the Rams beat the Cowboys, the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts. The only other times that all four home teams won in the divisional round since realignment were in the 2002, 2004 and 2015 seasons.
"There are certain spots you want to start at the Derby," Payton said. "Some spots no one's ever won from at the Derby. Then there are some spots that are more favorable. I think probably seedings are similar. It's not the absolute. We have seen teams win from a lot of different spots. Fifth seed, four seed."