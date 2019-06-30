Gayle Benson could have easily just stayed on the golf cart and waved at the fans screaming her name and taking pictures of her as she rode by.

That's typically what her routine was in years past as she and her husband Tom made their daily lap around the Saints' practice field to greet the fans.

But Mrs. Benson, who took over sole ownership of the Saints last year when Mr. B died, has added a more personal, hands-on approach in running her sports franchises.

So on this particular steamy June afternoon at Saints' minicamp, Mrs. Benson got off the golf cart, walked up to the fence and signed an autograph.

Then another one.

Then another one, scribbling her name on whatever piece of memorabilia fans stuck out in front of her.

Her focus isn't solely on Sean Payton or Alvin Gentry or Drew Brees or Jrue Holiday or any of the others donning Saints and Pelicans' uniforms. It's also about those who cheer them on, which is why a week after minicamp, she was at it again, mingling with the fans on a scorching hot day in New Orleans East.

This time, she was standing beside Gentry and No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson, slapping high-fives with kids at a basketball court dedication at a playground on a Saturday morning.

Why is all this so important to one of the most powerful people in all of sports?

The answer can be found in a statement she put out in January, shortly after the controversial no-call that ended the Saints' season in the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"The truth is we are more than team and fans — we are a family," Benson said. "As a family we celebrate together, support each other and sometimes suffer together."

She is nurturing to the players and coaches, often sending signed notes or cards to congratulate them on their achievements. She's done the same for others who work with her. And even those who don't, including members of the local media who have won awards.

It's an approach one wouldn't typically expect from the owner of two professional franchises in a city where, for the first time ever, fans are pumped up about both.

The football team enters this upcoming season as one of the favorites to get to the Super Bowl after coming oh-so-close five months ago. The Pelicans, although far from being the favorites to reach the NBA Finals, have the city buzzing too after drafting Williamson. Benson, in one of her most significant moves as an owner, has made sure that the Pelicans are no longer looked at as an afterthought.

The Pelicans won't ever replace the Saints as the most beloved team in the city. But David Griffin, hired in April as the executive vice president of basketball operations, can at least start closing the gap. He thanks Benson for that. She hasn't been frugal, pouring money into that franchise while restructuring the organizational chart. Mickey Loomis, who was serving double duty as general manager of the Saints and head of basketball operations for the Pelicans, is now working only with the Saints.

"Mrs. Benson and her team have done a remarkable job with the Saints, building a winner," Griffin said. "... They have laid a model out very clearly for us to follow. So there is no narrative that should exist that we are a stepchild of that. What we are is beneficiaries of the fact that they already know how to do great, they know how to do magical. It's our job to do that on this side."

Swin Cash, hired as vice president of basketball operations and team development, credits Benson for her decision to accept the job.

"Mrs. Benson has been one of those women where you can tell that she is a leader and that she is committed to investing in the team," Cash said. "That's what you need. Griff(in) is great and I really appreciate Griff, but I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe and know that Mrs. Benson was going to invest what is needed within this organization to help us grow and have success."

Things haven't always been easy since she took over as sole owner of the two teams in 2018. She had to deal with the no-call. Then the next week she had to deal with the saga of the city's second-biggest sports star — the Pelicans' Anthony Davis — deciding he no longer wanted to play in New Orleans.

"Life is not a bed of roses, and we aren't promised that," Benson said in March. "So we just deal with the situations as they happen. That's what life is about. We have to accept whatever is given to us and work through it."

Benson, who owned an interior design company for 30 years, knows that in business, much like life, things don't always go according to plan.

Sometimes, the ball doesn't bounce your way.

And other times, like in the NBA draft lottery in May when the Pelicans won the No. 1 pick, it does.

The Pelicans used that pick to draft Williamson, one of the most heralded rookies to come to the NBA in the past 20 years. The city celebrated that selection with a draft night party on Fulton Street. Benson showed her appreciation of that party the next day at Williamson's introductory news conference.

"We speak a lot about our organization being a family," Benson said. "And that certainly starts with our fans."

She knows she is the matriarch of that family. She takes her motherly role just as seriously as she takes her role as owner.

"I don't really truly think we really own anything in life," she said in March. "We take care of things for the next generation, or the next person who comes along."