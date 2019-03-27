PHOENIX - Sean Payton earned career victory No. 127 on Tuesday.
That's 118 in the regular season.
Eight in the post season.
And one in the offseason.
This one came in the Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, about 1,500 miles away from the Mercedes Benz Superdome, the place where the controversial play happened that made this latest victory possible.
There were no Who Dat chants nor partying in the streets of New Orleans after this Payton victory.
The only real indication that he had won at all was a hug from his boss Gayle Benson and a congratulatory pat on the butt by Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
It was Payton, one of eight members of the NFL's 8-person competition committee, who helped lead the charge in the league's decision to expand its use of instant replay on pass interference calls. League owners voted on Tuesday at the NFL's annual meeting to make the change that would make pass interference calls reviewable. With the vote, owners can prevent what happened to the Saints two months ago from happening to them.
The final score of this one was 31-1, about as one-sided as the Saints 51-14 victory back in November over the Cincinnati Bengals, whose owner was the only one to keep Tuesday's vote from being a shutout.
It was a come-from-behind victory. A rally for the ages.
Just one month ago, this rule change didn't seem to have a chance.
New York Giants owner John Mara, who is on the competition committee with Payton, had this to say just a month ago .
“I just don’t sense a lot of support to use replay to call penalties. I don’t sense a lot of support for the expansion of it, either."
As recently as 24 hours ago, this change didn't look very likely either.
Even Benson seemed to think replay may be a little ways down the road.
"I don't think it's going to change overnight," Benson said on Monday. "It's going to take us a while. I think changes will be made, but I think it's just going to take us time."
But change did come overnight, about as unexpected as Ambush, the name of the onside kick Payton called to start the second half of Super Bowl XLIV.
When the owners' meeting began this week, there were two possible proposals to add replay to pass interference calls. By Monday night, there was a third proposal. By Tuesday afternoon, there was a fourth one. This one flipped the competition committee from a 4-4 split to all eight being in favor of it.
"There were a lot of hours, time spent by guys on the committee," Payton said. "We think it was a good change."
Rich McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons and competition committee chairman, talked on Tuesday about Payton's role in getting the rule passed.
"Sean did a good job with the coaches and then the coaches came in with the idea that 'we'd like to do this,'" McKay said. "We're not sure how to do it, but we'd like to do this."
Payton was outspoken in the process, according to McKay.
"Sean had an opinion, and he knows how to express it and he's articulate with it," McKay said. "And he had a point of view. He had a legitimate point of view.
Boy, did Payton have a point of view.
You could see it all over his face back on that January afternoon as he rushed up the sideline in rage when none of the referees threw a flag on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman after he hit Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived.
Payton's face looked a bit different on Tuesday, that rage from nine weeks ago back in New Orleans now turned into a smile in Arizona.
He wouldn't say how much Tuesday's victory meant to him personally.
"I think it's more about the football element," Payton said. "When you're on this committee, you really try to look more at the history of the game. There is that "owe-it-to-the-game" responsibility that we have.
Payton has seen both sides of it. He pointed out Tuesday how the Saints benefitted from what should not have been a pass interference call in a regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
That pass interference call perhaps played a part in keeping the Steelers out of the playoffs.
Four weeks later, a no call pass interference kept the Saints out of the Super Bowl.
On Tuesday, the coaches of those two teams celebrated their off the field victory.
Payton led the way.