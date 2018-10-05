Twelve years since the Saints returned to the Superdome. Nine since the Super Bowl. One hundred ninety-four starts, most of them brilliant beyond belief.

Drew Brees has been a larger-than-life figure in New Orleans and the NFL for so long that it's hard to remember he was ever not a sure thing.

That's how he arrived in New Orleans in the first place.

As damaged goods. An unknown. A solid NFL starter who'd shown flashes of brilliance in San Diego, Brees still didn't seem like a quarterback ticketed for the Hall of Fame someday. On top of that, he'd suffered the kind of catastrophic shoulder injury that would leave his new teammates wondering throughout his first training camp whether Brees could get the ball where it needed to be down the field.

For a first-time head coach trying to turn around a franchise with a history of mediocrity, Sean Payton took an enormous gamble by picking Brees in free agency.

“Why he chose me, I don't know," Brees said. "I am coming off the shoulder injury. Many said I might not play again. Even I doubted myself at times, as confident a person as I am, and yet, his belief in me gave me all the confidence in the world and the sense of responsibility that I owe it to him, as much as anybody, to come back and prove him right."

Payton himself had thought Brees might not be coming.

A coach gutsy enough to take on the Saints in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Payton thought he'd lost Brees on the quarterback's visit. With only a rudimentary knowledge of the city himself and New Orleans in a state of chaos less than a year after the hurricane, Payton was trying to show Brees and his wife, Brittany, the parts of the city sill shining when he took a wrong turn and ended up in the middle of the rebuild.

The coach remembers thinking he might as well keep on driving, all the way to Miami, where the Dolphins and Nick Saban were also in pursuit of the former Chargers Pro Bowler.

No team seemed like more of an unknown than New Orleans did at the time.

"It was all new," said running back Deuce McAllister, the team's biggest star at the time who was coming off of a torn ACL. "New coach, new quarterback, I’m coming off of an injury. The thought process is, the starting backfield is kind of banged up."

But Scott Fujita knew.

Brought in two days before Brees signed with the Saints in free agency, Fujita heard the news and immediately felt like his new team had a chance.

"I had competed against Drew quite a bit when I was in Kansas City and he was in San Diego," Fujita said. "Knew him well, knew his style well. Knew a lot, heard a lot about his leadership qualities. It was like, all right, if there’s going to be one guy who’s going to be the heart and soul of this thing, that’s the guy you want to place the heavy bets on. I was fired up."

Fujita instantly realized what the rest of the NFL world would find out after that magical 2006 season began.

All of the uncertainty surrounding Brees fit the Saints perfectly.

With the notable exception of stars like McAllister and No. 2 pick Reggie Bush, those Saints were a ragtag bunch, a team full of players desperate to prove themselves.

Players like Brees.

"I know there were questions about Drew and his arm strength, whether or not he was going to be able to bounce back from the shoulder, but that was part of the allure of the culture we built here," Fujita said. "We were a bunch of mutts and cast-offs from other teams, sort of discarded from elsewhere, and we kind of came here to have a new beginning."

Brees took the lead by acting like a man with no questions to answer.

McAllister had gotten to know Brees well even before he signed with the Saints; the two stars had spent the offseason rehabilitating their injuries in Birmingham, Alabama, at the same time.

But even that introduction didn't give McAllister a full picture of the way Brees would carry himself in New Orleans.

"Me and Drew, we would race to see who would be the first to get to work," McAllister said. "I'm like, 'What is this dude doing?' We never really spoke about it, but you could tell: He's here early, he's here extra."

Brees worked like no NFL player most of the Saints had ever seen before.

And it resonated.

Back then, Brees was not a larger-than-life figure that every new player who walked into the locker room was nervous to meet. He was simply one of a group of mutts and cast-offs.

"He embraced it, man, embraced the situation and took it head on," wide receiver Devery Henderson said. "This guy worked so hard, and he was a good leader. You feed off of that. ... When everybody else starts doing that, good things happen."

Good things happened right away, then three years later in the Super Bowl, then every year after that until Brees reached where he is now, a living legend on the verge of breaking one of the NFL's most hallowed records.

Brees no longer seems like a mutt.

Not as a living legend defying Father Time in ways few quarterbacks ever have before.

But all of that is rooted in the the uncertainty that swirled around him when he first arrived in New Orleans.

"I consider myself Type A," Fujita said. "He’s Type A in every single way, to the Nth degree. No one works harder."

And no one could have fit the 2006 version of the Saints or lifted the city of New Orleans quite like Brees.

"The time he came in, the situations he had to face, it’s remarkable how he handled it and how his career took off from there," Henderson said. "For a guy who wasn’t really in the situation, he came out and helped it as if he’d been part of it."

A perfect fit at the perfect time.