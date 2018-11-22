The NFL's top scoring offense didn't light up the scoreboard Thursday night in quite the record-setting pace it had done the past three weeks.
Drew Brees and company didn't have to.
The Saints' defense had their back, keeping the Atlanta Falcons in check and leading the charge in a 31-17 Thanksgiving night victory in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
It was the 10th consecutive victory for the Saints (10-1), who haven't lost since the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coupled with the 43-37 overtime victory over Atlanta in Week 3, it gives the Saints their first sweep over the Falcons since the 2015-'16 season. It also eliminated the Falcons (4-7) from winning the NFC South.
This one wasn't quite the shootout that the September meeting was though.
The Saints' defense made sure of that, forcing four turnovers and stuffing the Falcons rushing attack.
Atlanta averaged just 1 yard per carry (14 yards on 14 rushes) through the first three quarters of the game.
The third turnover - A.J. Klein's fourth quarter interception that came after Tyeler Davidson deflected a Matt Ryan pass - helped put the lid on the Saints' latest victory. They scored five plays later on Brees '5-yard strike to Keith Kirkwood that put the Saints ahead 31-10 with 9:27 left and started the celebration among the 73, 017 in attendance.
It was the first career touchdown for Kirkwood. It the third of four touchdowns on the night for Brees. Brees also gave Dan Arnold his first career touchdown reception and Tommylee Lewis his first touchdown reception of the season. Austin Carr also caught a touchdown (his second of his career).
The one to Lewis, a 28-yarder, came on the opening drive continuing what has been a trend for the league's hottest team. They scored on the opening drive for the seventh time this season.
The Falcons tried to answer, driving to the Saints' 3-yard line before Marcus Williams came up with the defensive gem to thwart the drive. Williams swatted the ball out of the hands of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and then recovered the fumble when Atlanta had driven to the Saints' 3-yard line. It was one of two turnovers the Saints forced in the first half. The second came late in the second quarter as the Falcons were trying to close a 17-3 gap. But Alex Anzalone hit Falcons receiver Julio Jones to force a fumble and Vonn Bell recovered it to cause the Falcons to come away empty.
The Saints forced a fourth turnover in the fourth quarter when Marshon Lattimore jarred the ball loose from Calvin Ridley just as he was running into the end zone and Eli Apple recovered.
The Saints offense came into the game averaging a league best 37.8 points per game. They were averaging 48 points in their past three victories over the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.
Brees (15 of 22 for 171 yards) threw just his second interception of the season and his first since Oct. 28 against the Minnesota Vikings. Brees, who had been sacked a league-low nine times, was sacked twice on Thursday.
But none of that mattered on a night when the defense was clicking. They recorded a season best six sacks, including two by Cam Jordan. Marcus Williams, P.J. Williams, Sheldon Rankins and Demario Davis were also credited with sacks.