Don't expect that Dez Bryant "X" just yet.

The Saints' freshly signed receiver has generated headlines throughout the week, but he's not expected to make his debut Sunday when the Saints take on the Bengals, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

New #Saints WR Dez Bryant is expected to sit out Sunday‘s game vs. #Bengals. They want him to drop weight and he needs more than two practices to learn the offense, build chemistry, etc. Debut could come the following week vs. the #Eagles. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NisbE8tmZU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

Bryant, a former All-Pro receiver with the Dallas Cowboys, was in New Orleans for a workout on Tuesday and signed a contract in the following days. He made his official practice debut on Thursday, sporting his signature No. 88.

The Saints was Bryant to drop some weight, the report said, adding that he needs more than two practices to sufficiently learn the offense.

With wide receivers Cameron Meredith and Ted Ginn on injured reserve, the Saints' only active receivers to catch passes this season are Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith and Austin Carr.

"We'll see," Saints coach Sean Payton said Thursday morning when asked when Bryant would see the field. "It would be hard for me to comment not having a practice yet. We'll take a peek and see how he does Thursday and Friday and fill you in Sunday."

The Saints face the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome the following week.

