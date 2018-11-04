It has been one of the more anticipated moments of the season.
The Saints have been building toward throwing Drew Brees a pass, and it nearly happened during the first quarter on Sunday. The Saints designed a play where Taysom Hill was supposed to hit Brees, but the quarterback was covered and Hill tucked the ball and decided to run it for a first down instead.
But if Brees hadn't been covered, the play would have resulted in a pass to the quarterback.
"It was a certain look," coach Sean Payton said. "The end kind of tweaked him as he was leaving, and then the linebacker played it pretty conservatively I'm just glad Taysom was aware enough to climb up in that area and go and get a first down. Usually on a play like that it's gonna be all or nothing and the nothing isn't very appealing."
Brees had said earlier this week that he hoped to catch a pass this season. With the package involving Hill, Brees often splits out wide as a wide receiver. There have been some instances where the defense has lagged off of him, but the Rams were ready for the trickery.
"Drew can do it for sure. I just don't want anyone to touch him," offensive tackle Terron Armstead said. "Taysom did a great job coming off first look, second look and just going to get the first down."