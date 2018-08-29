The New Orleans Saints found a better backup quarterback.

After several weeks of dissecting every pass thrown by Tom Savage, Taysom Hill and J.T. Barrett in training camp and three preseason games, the Saints sent a third-round draft pick to the New York Jets to acquire former first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick Wednesday.

It is no secret the Saints have been eyeing quarterbacks for the last several years. They’ve met with the top quarterbacks during the draft circuit each of the last few years, and they entered the 2016 draft expecting to select Patrick Mahomes before the Kansas City Chiefs jumped up to get him (which led to cornerback Marshon Lattimore to falling in their laps).

The search for an eventual Drew Brees successor has seen Garrett Grayson come in and flame out and put big expectations on Hill, who appears destined to spend his season finding other ways to get on the field.

Is Bridgewater now the “heir apparent?" His talent dwarfs anyone who has ever shared a meeting room with Brees in New Orleans.

Bridgewater had two good seasons to start his career with Minnesota before a 2016 knee injury kept him off the field for most of the next two years. He has looked every bit the part during three preseason games with the Jets, where he completed 73.7 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and one interception.

If the Jets had not drafted Sam Darnold in the first round, they would likely be thrilled with the prospect of having Bridgewater start at quarterback. Instead, they get a third-round pick for allowing him to throw passes in camp.

But that is the issue: Bridgewater is on a one-year deal. That makes it hard to evaluate what this trade means for the future — if it means anything at all.

This situation could go three different directions: 1) Bridgewater stays; 2) he leaves and the Saints get their pick back; or 3) he leaves and the team gets nothing. The first two options are fine. The third would be hard to stomach, depending on how much he plays.

If the Saints can keep Bridgewater around, then the organization is suddenly in a great position. This roster is good enough to compete for years with the right quarterback. It’s easy to envision Bridgewater being the guy now that he is here.

The problem is, Bridgewater is good enough to start for a lot of teams — which means other teams will want him, possibly teams who are looking for starters. That could make it hard to keep him.

But maybe Bridgewater looks around, sees the Saints' stacked roster and realizes that the whole thing could be his if he waits a year or two.

If that’s wishful thinking and Bridgewater doesn’t stick around, a third-round pick is a lot to pay — especially considering New Orleans is without a first-round pick next year after trading up to select defensive end Marcus Davenport.

But it’s possible the Saints could end up getting back a compensatory pick for Bridgewater in 2020, and it might end up being as high as a third-round selection, depending on what the Saints spend in free agency that offseason.

It can be hard to project what a team will need a year from now. But with the players exiting next offseason, New Orleans shouldn’t need to spend a whole lot of money to replenish the roster. The team might need a running back with Mark Ingram set to reach free agency; a tight end; and possibly depth at linebacker and on the offensive line.

None of those issues should require major investments, but getting the pick back would require a change in philosophy.

The Saints believe in plugging holes in free agency and are typically not even close to receiving a pick back through the compensatory pick formula, which considers how much a player signs for and how much he plays, among other things.

But the Saints would be in control of the outcome. They don’t have to spend in free agency, and at some point, whether it's to protect a compensatory pick or not, they need to start keeping an eye toward the future since many of their young players will soon be due extensions.

Cost aside, there is merit to this move —even if it only lasts a year.

Savage has not looked comfortable in the Saints offense this summer, and Hill, despite making plays in games, needs to improve his footwork and become more consistent with his mechanics.

And with waning faith in Savage, New Orleans needed another viable option at the position so Hill could focus on playing special teams.

The fact is, if Brees went down, the Saints might have struggled to win another game. They can now win several, even with a Brees injury. That’s worth something.

But it might take some time to figure out the real cost, and what peace of mind is worth.