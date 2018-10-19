The Saints are hopeful Ted Ginn Jr. will be able to return later this season.
The wide receiver was placed on injured reserve this week after having what Sean Payton called a "scope" on his knee. The hope is Ginn will be able to return to action at some point down teh road.
Teams are allowed to bring two players back form injured reserve each season. Those players must be held out of action for at least eight weeks before they are eligible to return.
While Ginn is sidlined, it is likely the team will look to Tre'Quan Smith to serve as a deep threat. His absence could also open up opportunities for players like Cam Meredith and Austin Carr.