It only feels like a matter of time before something crazy happens.
Not that all of this isn’t a little crazy already. A quarterback isn’t supposed to be as athletic and versatile as Taysom Hill. A quarterback isn’t supposed to be laying down blocks in the running game or returning kickoffs, but all of those things are already happening for the Saints, and it only feels like the surface of what is possible has been peeled back.
Watching how New Orleans has gone about deploying Hill, you can see how the seeds have been laid for an expanded playbook. During Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons, the football player lined up all over the field and deployed in a variety of different ways in what was his biggest role yet.
The personnel groupings the Saints used on Hill’s five snaps were all the same. Two quarterbacks, two receivers, one tight end and one running back. The most significant variable was where Hill ended up on the field. He took two snaps at quarterback and lined up at wide receiver on the other three. The Falcons used a nickel defense against each snap.
The plays where he served as quarterback resulted in read-option plays similar to the one he ran against the Buccaneers in the opener. Hill would have been one-on-one with cornerback Desmund Trufant as the last line of defense if not for a horse collar tackle that pulled him down on a 35-yard gain. Trufant has a good angle to make a play, so there are no guarantees it would have gone much further, but Hill is also tough to tackle. The other run was a physical gain of two yards on third-and-1.
Those two plays provided the highlights, but the real intrigue lies elsewhere.
The play that stood out the most came late in the first quarter. The Saints were in a bunch formation to the left when Hill motioned out of it and lined up on the other side of the formation next to a tight end. He quickly blocked safety Damontae Kazee out of the play on a three-yard run by Alvin Kamara.
It was a different formation, but later in the first quarter Hill went in motion again and took a handoff from Drew Brees. He gained two yards on the sweep. On Hill’s other snap, he ran an out route and drew a (declined) holding penalty on a Ted Ginn touchdown.
It's hard not to watch those plays and wonder what else can be added to the mix. A screen pass to Hill out of the bunch formation seems like a natural extension. So does something that starts out looking like a read-option run only to turn into a downfield pass after Hill starts to run outside. It is probably just a matter of time before Hill throws a pass from the quarterback position or the team throws him a pass on a wheel route after some sweep action.
And if defenses keep sagging off Brees when Hill goes under center, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Saints try and exploit it with a double pass at some point this season. The possibilities for this package of plays is endless, and It sounds like the wheels are already turning.
“With Taysom, there’s a package there,” coach Sean Payton said. “And he’s not just a running back or receiver. He can throw. And we’ll build on that we can do with it. But it gives you half-man leverage. We’ve seen it with Cam (Newton) – It just becomes challenging.”
If the Saints can show a couple of different things, and continue to do so, it will make it even harder for defenses to figure out how to defend against the Saints when Hill is on the field. He is already showing he might be too much for defensive backs to handle in the running game – both when he’s carrying the ball and as a blocker. But if Hill can run a couple of routes and prove that he can catch the ball, he could also prove to be too much for linebackers.
In the end, the more mismatchesPayton has to exploit, the better this offense becomes.
Secondary concerns: The front seven played its best game of the season. The linebackers were active, and the pass rush was getting home, even when it wasn’t blitzing. It was the second game in a row where that aspect of the defense worked well.
The secondary, however, continues to be a significant concern. We won’t harp too much on the big-picture aspect of it since that was covered immediately after the game. But a review of the film still showed the team busting some coverages and working to get on the same page, which has been an ongoing issue for the defense.
One of the bigger plays of the game came when Atlanta got Julio Jones wide open for a 58-yard gain on a post route. That particular play appears to be the result of a miscommunication in the secondary.
Ken Crawley initially started off in coverage of Jones, but Vonn Bell bit on a dig route and there was no one else down the field to help in coverage. It looked like when one of the Falcons wide receivers went in motion, it changed the roles of the safeties, and that did not happen the way it should have.
Another player where the secondary showed issues with communication when Atlanta scored on a rub route between Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy. P.J Williams and Marshon Lattimore did not appear to be on the same page, allowing Sanu to get wide open for the touchdown.
Williams dropped back like there was supposed to be a switch, while Lattimore reacted like Williams was supposed to fight through it. New Orleans has had issues with those for years. If the Giants watch old film of their games against the Saints, they’ll see plenty of examples. New York will almost certainly try and find out if it has been fixed.
Outside of a missed tackle, Lattimore was the lone member of the secondary who played well. He only surrendered three catches while covering both Jones and Ridley. One thing that was surprising during the first half is the safety help was sometimes pulled his direction instead of toward P.J. Williams, who had a difficult time Sunday.
Major effort: The Saints might be piecing together a respectable pass rush.
New Orleans only blitzed on about 10 plays, were still consistently in the backfield on passing plays. Cam Jordan led the way with five total pressures (including two sacks).
Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins played one of his best game, chipping in four pressures and several run stuffs, while David Onyemata (two), Marcus Davenport (two), Jay Bromley (one) and Taylor Stallworth (one) were also active on the defensive line.
The best pressure of the game might have come on a blitz by A.J. Klein that forced an incompletion at the end of regulation. The linebacker has played two of his best games the last two weeks and appears to be trending the right direction.
All these pieces coming together also has the Saints with what looks like an improving run defense. The signs have been good the last two weeks.