Dress code: Shorts and shells
Attendance: WR Tommy Lewis, LB Manti Te’o, C Cameron Tom (chest) and DE Trey Hendrickson were not spotted. TE Ben Watson, DE Marcus Davenport, WR Austin Carr and S J.T Gray were spotted but limited.
Overview: It was a somewhat slow practice. Working inside the indoor practice facility because of weather, the Saints spent a lot of time walking through different situations. The team had a few periods of team drills, but that was not the focus of the day. The team is off on Tuesday and will hold a closed walkthrough Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Another one: Monday’s practice notes included a section about how Marcus Williams is having the best training camp of anyone on the team. The point was made after he intercepted Drew Brees for the second day in a row during team drills. Well, Williams rang it up to three interceptions in a row Monday. The safety is on an incredible run. His instincts and understanding of the defense and how teams are trying to attack are all on point. It looks like Williams is poised to have a big season.
Davis does it: Demario Davis had another standout practice by picking up a sack and breaking up a pass intended for Alvin Kamara deep down the sideline. Davis has been making a lot of plays during camp and appears to be the rangy linebacker New Orleans has been seeking for a few years. New Orleans has been showing some different packages at linebacker. One came Sunday night with A.J. Klein, Davis and Alex Anzalone on the field together for the first time. On Monday, the team put Davis and Anzalone on the field with Craig Robertson.
Bringing an edge: The New Orleans defense is trying to create a culture. It started last year with the team posing for photos after big plays. That has continued this year, and you can now see the group going through full-fledged celebrations whenever a big play happens in practice. The energy is palpable, and the players seem to feed off it. The defense made several big plays during Monday’s practice. All brought about some type of celebration.
Other notes: Marshon Lattimore’s coverage was so good during one rep of one-on-ones that the quarterback was unable to throw the ball. It was his only rep during the drill. … Sheldon Rankins had a sack during team drills. … CB De’Vante Harris added another highlight to his summer reel by nearly intercepting a Tom Savage pass intended for Mark Ingram. He then was in coverage when WR Brandon Tate's leaping catch was the offensive play of the day. Harris also intercepted Taysom Hill … S Rickey Jefferson let it be known that he’s back in action by breaking up a pass intended for TE Dan Arnold. … S Vonn Bell broke up a pass intended for Deon Yelder. He keeps making plays.
Quarterback stats in team drills: Remember to keep these in context. The numbers can be distorted by drops, mistakes by others and working on situations that might require a dangerous throw.
Drew Brees: 5-for-8, 1 INT (Camp total: 76-for-133, 5 INTs)
Tom Savage: 3-for-7 (44-for-64)
Taysom Hill: 3-for-7, 1 INT (34-for-78, 3 INTs)
J.T. Barrett: 1-for-4 (15-for-37, 2 INTs)