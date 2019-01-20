The lead referee didn't have a strong opinions after the game on a no-call that may have cost the Saints a Super Bowl berth.
In fact, he had no opinion -- he hadn't seen the play yet.
"It was a judgement call by the covering official," crew leader Bill Vinovich said after the game, via pool reporter Amie Just of Nola.com. "I personally have not seen the play."
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome crowd, roaring at a deafening level all Sunday afternoon, all of a sudden went silent.
The moment in question came late in the fourth quarter as the Saints were driving for a go-ahead score. On third down, Drew Brees uncorked a pass toward receiver Tommylee Lewis. As the receiver turned back for the ball, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman ran through Lewis. There was no call for pass interference. The Saints would kick a field goal to go up 23-20, but a Rams field goal tied the game at the end of regulation. They would eventually win the game on a 57-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein in overtime.
Vinovich said "absolutely not," when asked if the timing of the game played a role in the no-call. He added that it's not a reviewable play.
Saints coach Sean Payton said he got a simple answer from the NFL league office after the game: "It was simple. They blew the call."
