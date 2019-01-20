The lead referee didn't have a strong opinions after the game on a no-call that may have cost the Saints a Super Bowl berth.

In fact, he had no opinion -- he hadn't seen the play yet.

"It was a judgement call by the covering official," crew leader Bill Vinovich said after the game, via pool reporter Amie Just of Nola.com. "I personally have not seen the play."

The moment in question came late in the fourth quarter as the Saints were driving for a go-ahead score. On third down, Drew Brees uncorked a pass toward receiver Tommylee Lewis. As the receiver turned back for the ball, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman ran through Lewis. There was no call for pass interference. The Saints would kick a field goal to go up 23-20, but a Rams field goal tied the game at the end of regulation. They would eventually win the game on a 57-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein in overtime.

Vinovich said "absolutely not," when asked if the timing of the game played a role in the no-call. He added that it's not a reviewable play.

Saints coach Sean Payton said he got a simple answer from the NFL league office after the game: "It was simple. They blew the call."

