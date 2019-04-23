Sean Payton is focusing this week on the NFL draft this week, not the schedule that came out last week.
But Payton took some time on Tuesday to discuss the schedule the NFL released on last Wednesday.
The Saints open the season at home against the Houston Texans, followed by back-to-back road trips to play the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, then a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
All four of those teams made the playoffs last season.
"There are a lot of playoff teams on the schedule, but that's part of playing a first- place schedule," Payton.
Payton said the team plans to will stay on the west coast the week between the Saints' games against the Rams and the Seahawks.
"The challenge when you go west isn't the game, but the following week coming back," Payton said. "The ability to go out and play in L.A. and stay in that time zone instead of creating two trips back and forth is important. That doesn't change who you're playing, but it creates one trip west back home as opposed to two."
But Payton doesn't spend much time this time of the year looking at the schedule.
"Right now you focus more on your own team and as you get into training camp, we'll look at it more specifically our opener," Payton said.