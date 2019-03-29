Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown was the only NFL owner to vote against expanding instant replay to include pass interference calls.
PHOENIX — The outcome of the New Orleans Saints' controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams won't change.
According to an ESPN report, Brown met with members of the Cincinnati media to explain why he was the lone dissenting voter.
"The reason that we are against it is that it interrupts the game," Brown said. "It changes the character of the game, in my mind. I think it's, in some ways, sort of odd to see people all sitting there waiting for somebody in New York to tell them it is or it isn't. I'd rather just play the game."
Under the new rule, coaches, up until the last two minutes of each half, can challenge both calls and non-calls on pass interference. If there are less than two minutes remaining in a half, it would be up to officials in the replay booth to make the call.
