The Saints will add more depth in the secondary Monday with the signing of cornerback Kayvon Webster, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Webster, 28, was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2013 and was a member of their Super Bowl 50 championship team.

Webster signed with the Los Angeles Rams and started 11 games before rupturing his Achilles tendon. He played for the Houston Texans during the 2018 season, but finished the season on injured reserve after multiple leg injuries.

In his time with the Rams, Webster was an unwilling participant in an exciting Saints moment when then-rookie Alvin Kamara hurdles him during a play in their 2017 matchup in Los Angeles. The Rams won that game 26-20, with Webster credited with four tackles.

Webster is credited with 122 tackles and two interceptions in his NFL career. Webster played collegiately at the University of South Florida, where he also starred as a sprinter.

He joins a Saints cornerback group that is led by a pair of recent first-round draft picks in Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple, who was obtained in a trade with the New York Giants midway through the 2018 season. The Saints announced in May they would not be picking up the 5th-year option on Apple's contract, meaning he will become a free agent after the season.

The unit also includes Patrick Robinson, a highly touted free agent signing a year ago who finished the year on IR after an ankle injury, Ken Crawley, PJ Williams and Marcus Sherels, who was signed this offseason.

