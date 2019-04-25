Finally, the New Orleans Saints are on the clock.
After not having a first round pick Thursday when the NFL draft began, the Saints get to add to their roster Friday when the second and third rounds are held.
Barring a trade, the Saints' lone pick Friday will come in the second round, where they have the No. 62 overall selection.
They have five more picks Saturday, with one in the fifth round and two each in rounds six and seven.
It was the first time since 2012 the Saints didn't make a first-round pick.
Despite no activity on the first night of the draft, Sean Payton said he likes the potential of what he and his scouting department can find over the final two days.
"The key is having a good vision for who you are drafting," Payton said Tuesday.
The Saints roster returns mostly intact, and the team has already filled some big needs during free agency.
Which direction might the Saints turn when it's time to make their selection?
Payton said the team is always looking for depth on the offensive line. But the Saints are also always looking for players who can help out on special teams.
"The kicking game is always the first spot to a roster," Payton said. "So a linebacker that can play in the kicking game. Just hopefully (we'll find) good football players that we have the right vision for, regardless of position. We're going to be looking to see who can give us sub-rush ability, whether it's end or tackle position. We are going to try to look at the right guys that fit a vision and let everything take care of itself."
Of the seven players the Saints drafted last season, only three — defensive end Marcus Davenport, receiver Tre'Quan Smith and offensive lineman Will Clapp — remain on the team. Offensive lineman Rick Leonard (fourth-round pick out of Florida State), safety Natrell Jamerson (fifth round/Wisconsin), cornerback Kamrin Moore (sixth round/Boston College) and running back Boston Scott (sixth round/Louisiana Tech) are all on other teams now.
"I think when you have a good roster and had success, it’s harder for young players to make your team and yet there were some players we really liked a year ago," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said. "We were hoping to get them to the practice squad and then have them become contributing members to our team, and somebody else claimed them. That is just the nature of the system. But it’s harder for young players to make a team when you have a good roster.”
And what the Saints don't get Friday and Saturday, Payton believes they can also find some valuable undrafted free agents. Last season, undrafted rookies like Keith Kirkwood and Taylor Stallworth made the team and contributed.
"There was a time historically when the draft went much deeper, 12 rounds," Payton said. "So there are a lot of good football players that aren't going to be selected when the draft ends on Saturday. Anytime you can find a player after the draft that can contribute in some way. We've been able to do that and (those players) might as well be a fifth- or sixth- or seventh-round pick. I'm sure that's something we'll look forward to."
Saints have one second-round pick Friday
A look back at the team's second round picks in Sean Payton era
2018
No second round pick
2017
Marcus Williams, S, Utah
2016
Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State
Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State
2015
Hau'olo Kikaha, LB, Washington
2014
Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DB, Nebraska
2013
No second round pick
2012
No second round pick
2011
No second round pick
2010
Charles Brown, T, USC
2009
None
2008
Tracy Porter, DB, Indiana
2007
No second round pick
2006 Roman Harper, DB, Alabama