Mark Ingram's 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter tied him with Deuce McAllister for most rushing touchdowns in Saints history.
Ingram and McAllister are now tied with 49 rushing touchdowns.
"It's amazing, it's a blessing," Ingram said. "Obviously Deuce is the epitome of great backs to come through New Orleans. I just keep working my butt off. I want to be the best. That's what I strive for. A lot of people helped me along the way."
Ingram finished the game with 52 yards on 12 carries. He's now just 216 yards shy of surpassing McAllister's mark (6,096 yards) as the Saints' all-time leading rusher.
