The officials who didn't call a blatant pass interference penalty late in the Saints' loss to the Rams were met with outrage -- as was one official who was nowhere near the field.

Phil McKinnely, a regular on referee Bill Vinovich's crew, was wrongly attributed as the down judge on the field shown in images looking in the direction of Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis as he was tackled early by a Rams defender.

Report: After Saints debacle, NFL to consider changing replay rules for missed calls It won't make a difference for jilted Saints fans and players, but the missed call that likely cost New Orleans a Super Bowl berth could lead …

But the down judge for the NFC Championship was Patrick Turner, who was near the play and is normally on referee Tony Corrente's crew. The line judge — Gary Cavaletto, a regular of Vinovich's crew — was also near the play, and he was the subject of Saints coach Sean Payton's intense reaction upon seeing there was no penalty.

The incorrect attribution came during the immediate aftermath of the no-call, while reporters were looking into the background of the officials involved. It was later corrected to identify the correct crew on the field.

The misidentification led to conspiracy theories about McKinnely's involvement, due to his time spent as a player with the Rams and Atlanta Falcons. McKinnely's Wikipedia page was the subject of constant edits throughout the day, at one point referring to him as legally blind, another saying he was an "undercover referee working a special assignment to market the Rams."

McKinnely was a member of a Thursday Night Football crew during a 2017 Saints loss to the Atlanta Falcons, after which Payton questioned the officiating. He was also the official who ruled Broncos player Justin Simmons inbounds as he returned a blocked extra point for two points during a game in 2016.

