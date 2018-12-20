Is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a sure bet for the hall of fame?

Cam Jordan doesn't think so.

Jordan got the internet buzzing after weighing in on Roethlisberger's hall of fame status Thursday when blogger Simon Chester shared video of the New Orleans Saints defensive end fielding a question about the Steelers offense during an interview.

The reporter interviewing Jordan mentioned Roethlisberger as "a quarterback that might be going to the hall of fame," which drew some pushback from Jordan.

"Is that true?" Jordan asked the reporter before further questioning if Roethlisberger is a top five quarterback of this era.

While the reporter said Roethlisberger is both a top five quarterback of his era and a hall of famer, Jordan was not convinced, listing Drew Brees, Tom Brady, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Phillip Rivers ahead of the 2-time Super Bowl champion Roethlisberger.

The reporter touted Roethlisberger's career numbers and having more Super Bowl wins than Brees, Rodgers and Rivers in the conversation, to which Jordan replied that he'd even place Eli Manning over Roethlisberger.

"I'd honestly put Eli before I put Ben," Jordan replied. "Two Super Bowls. If we're going by his numbers."

Predictably, Steelers fans weren't too happy with Jordan's thoughts on their quarterback. But Jordan did find a few supporters, including Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb. Gottlieb shared the interview on his Twitter account, and complimented Jordan on his argument.

"One of the brightest dudes at his craft.. I just love this ... I happen to agree w/him but that isn't the point. Cam knows and loves his sports his opinion matters!" Gottlieb tweeted.

The Saints and the Steelers play each other Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. You can watch Jordan's interview below.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

#Saints Cam Jordan is not buying the idea that #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer. Apparently, he's not even one of the Top 5 QB of his era - "I’d honestly put Eli before I put Ben" #PITvsNO #HereWeGo ➡️https://t.co/eUxl5N3Nxs⬅️ pic.twitter.com/uoBdAEu4jN — Simon Chester (@SimonAChester) December 20, 2018