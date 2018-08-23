COSTA MESA, Calif. — A lot of star power from another sport is staying in the same hotel as the Saints this week.
The Houston Astros are in town to take on the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, and the defending World Series champs happened to pick the same hotel where the Saints are staying.
Former LSU stars Alex Bregman and Will Harris led a group of Astros out to the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday to take in the final open practice between the Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers before Saturday's preseason game.
"I think five or six of these guys had time," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "It's great seeing them. I mean, coming off the year that they had, those guys go on those long road stretches, and it's a whole different deal with their travel, but it's good having them out here."
Pitchers Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock, along with utility player Tony Kemp, were also part of the group that came to practice.
For guys who spend their time in the world of baseball, being on the practice field and seeing NFL football up close is eye-opening.
"I guess just how fast and how big these guys are, moving around," Harris said. "When you get down this close, it's pretty fun to hear some of the language that goes on, from coaches and players alike, and the stuff they're talking about, it's different. It's no different than if somebody came down for one of our practices."