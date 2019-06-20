A jury in San Diego heard closing arguments Wednesday for a civil case involving New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and a jeweler in San Diego, according to a local NBC affiliate.

Brees and his wife, Brittany, are suing La Jolla jeweler Vahid Moradi, alleging Moradi used his friendship with the couple to misrepresent the value of diamonds he sold them.

One of the items in the lawsuit is a ring Brees purchased for $8 million that he says is valued for millions less.

Brees began his NFL career in San Diego when the Chargers played there. He testified he became friends with Moradi over the course of about 15 years.

An appraiser in 2017 told the Breeses that they had paid roughly $7 million more for the collection than it was worth. The appraiser estimated that the $8 million ring was worth roughly half of that.

The New Orleans veteran signal caller testified two weeks ago and said that he was not given the chance to see the diamonds he purchased removed from their settings, according to NBC San Diego.

Moradi's defense reportedly refuted allegations that the jeweler exploited his friendship with Brees in an attempt to get money, and argued that each diamond was accompanied by a certificate.

