New Orleans Saints rookie running back Boston Scott is signing with the Eagles' 53-man roster, sources confirmed with The Advocate.
Scott, a sixth round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech who prepped at Zachary High School, has been on the Saints' practice squad this season
The Saints initially waived Scott in the beginning of September. He was later signed to the practice squad.
Scott appeared set to serve as the third running back behind Alvin Kamara and Mike Gillislee. He also was expected to be in the mix at kick returner.
The rookie averaged more than 4 yards per carry during the preseason and looked like the best pass catcher out of the backfield this side of Kamara.
Scott originally was a walk-on at Louisiana Tech before earning a scholarship. He rushed for 1,840 yards and 14 touchdowns in college.