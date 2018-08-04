A hard reality hit Jay Bromley this spring.
Bromley was a third-round pick out of Syracuse in 2014 — a big, bruising defensive tackle who spent four years as part of the New York Giants' defensive line rotation, always playing even if he wasn't starting.
When Bromley's rookie deal expired, he knew he might not command top dollar. But he figured some NFL team, maybe the Giants, would pursue the services of an experienced tackle who is still only 26 years old.
He was wrong.
"I didn't have any suitors," Bromley said. "For whatever reason, I didn't have the opportunity that I thought I might have wanted."
Bromley could have rationalized the lack of offers, come up with excuses, railed against the NFL's shift to the passing game and the lowered value of a nose tackle.
But he hasn't.
"Obviously, they didn't see what they wanted to see," Bromley said. "I just had to realize that everything I've done the last four years wasn't good enough."
Bromley had to wait for the New Orleans Saints to call and offer one of the five spots the NFL allows for veterans to try out at the team's rookie minicamp.
No signing bonus. No guarantee.
All he had was a shot.
"At the end of the day, someone else will always determine your value," Bromley said. "If I think differently, I've got to prove differently."
Bromley knows what it takes to be valued as a nose tackle in the NFL.
For the past two seasons, he played behind Damon "Snacks" Harrison, widely considered one of the top two or three nose tackles in the league. Bromley spent those two years watching Harrison manipulate blocks, disengage at the point of attack and get his hands on the ball carrier.
That lesson, too, was simple. Nose tackles are often described as space eaters, block-swallowing black holes who take on linemen to leave the linebackers behind them free.
Bromley now believes that's not good enough.
"I've made it to the point where I'm not just cool with being in my gap and knocking somebody back," Bromley said. "I'm pissed off if I don't make the play."
Bromley has been making plays early in training camp, flashing a strong push in the running game and even a little pass rush, even though New Orleans sees him as a nose tackle.
There is likely a spot available. New Orleans carried a fourth defensive tackle behind Sheldon Rankins, David Onyemata and Tyeler Davison all last year, and Bromley is the only veteran who has had more than a cup of coffee among the group vying for the fourth spot.
Not that he's taking his experience for granted.
"It really humbled me, to the point that I was like, OK, anytime I come out here, it's a gift from God, and I've got to make the most of my opportunity," Bromley said. "I came to a stacked D-line. It just is what it is, so I've got to go out here and put my best foot forward every single day."