The New Orleans Saints signed Patrick Robinson this offseason to fill a specific role.
Now that Robinson is on injured reserve after suffering a broken ankle against the Falcons on Sunday, the Saints have to find a way to replace him.
New Orleans shifted P.J. Williams inside against the Falcons, but that may not be the answer going forward. Williams struggled in his first extended action of the season on Sunday.
"It's always a challenge," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "We'll look closely at our different lineup options and then handle it week to week."
With a sudden shortage of cornerbacks and a pair of strong safeties, Vonn Bell and Kurt Coleman, rotating into the lineup, New Orleans could go back to the three-safety sets the Saints used with so much success in the first couple of years of the Dennis Allen era.
Three safeties played more than 65 percent of the team's overall defensive snaps in each of the past two seasons; only free safety Marcus Williams, who never comes off the field, is above that figure so far.