Cyril Grayson, a former LSU track star and Rummel product who never played college football, was a late addition to minicamp after being released by the Chicago Bears right before their rookie minicamp last weekend.
The Saints did not call him. He called them.
“I told my agent about it and then texted coach C.J. (Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson) the next day to come and get me, I’m available,” he said. “He said he was going to try to see what he can do, he talked to who he needed to talk to and then we got it rolling.“
Grayson, a four-time NCAA track champion in the 4x400-meter relay (three outdoors, one indoors) from 2013-16, signed with Seattle after talking his way into LSU’s 2017 Pro Day, where he ran a 4.33 40. Since then, he has spent time on the practice squads of the Seahawks, Indianapolis, Houston and Chicago but has not played in a regular season game.
“I always talk about how making it to the NFL was a dream,” he said. “If I was to get an opportunity here to play at home, it would be a perfect dream.”
Since his senior year at Rummel in 2011, Grayson’s only catches were the three he made (for 39, 25 and 25 yards) in the preseason for Seattle in 2018. He knows he has a tough road ahead of him.
“My goal is just to present myself, try to show who I am and be coachable so I can have a chance to try to make the squad,” he said. “I’m just taking the coaching they are giving me.”