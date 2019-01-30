ATLANTA — For New Orleans Saints fans, Super Bowl week more or less came to an end Wednesday.

Nothing else that happens in Atlanta over the next four days really matters.

(Well, unless Drew Brees upsets Patrick Mahomes and walks away with the MVP tropy Saturday).

Other than that, what Roger Goodell had to say (or, in this case, didn't have to say) on Wednesday was far more important to the Who Dat Nation than what the scoreboard says Sunday night.

It wasn't quite what Saints' fans wanted to hear. But at least Goodell said something.

Finally.

Technically, it took the NFL commissioner 10 days.

In reality, he said more in the nine days he didn't utter a word than he did in the 46 minutes he spoke Wednesday.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Chances are, if there were no such thing as an annual state-of-the-NFL address at Super Bowl week, Saints fans would still be wondering why they haven't heard from Goodell.

Wonder no more.

Goodell, in his annual address during Super Bowl week, basically said Wednesday what we already knew.

"It's a call that should have been made," Goodell said, referring to the controversial no-call that played a pivotal part in the Saints' 26-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.

But the call wasn't made. And because of that, when Goodell spoke Wednesday in the spacious ballroom in the Georgia World Congress Center, a Saints helmet wasn't on a table in front of him.

Instead, a Los Angeles Rams helmet was there, right next to the New England Patriots helmet and the Lombardi Trophy.

The matchup was settled as soon as Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 57-yard field goal, splitting the uprights to send his team from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the ATL.

No petition, no lawsuit and no fine print in the NFL rule book was going to change that outcome, much less cause Goodell to schedule a Saints-Rams do-over.

Rule 17 in the NFL's book says the commissioner has "the sole authority to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary and/or corrective measures if any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in an NFL game which he deems so extraordinarily unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game.”

Did it ever even cross Goodell's mind?

"Absolutely not," he said.

Goodell said he understood the frustration and disappointment of Saints fans. It was about as close to an "I'm sorry" as Saints fans were going to get out of him.

And really, a public apology, with Goodell breaking down in tears and begging every Saints fan for forgiveness, probably wasn't going to be enough.

The only thing Goodell could have said to satisfy the Saints would have been to tell them they're getting a chance to play for that trophy sitting just a few feet away from him.

They won't get to.

Instead, it'll be either the Patriots or the Rams.

Not that Saints fans will be paying much attention.

For them, Super Bowl week ended Wednesday.

Were they pleased with the results?

"Absolutely not."