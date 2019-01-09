The Eagles became famous for their ability to shift and transform during last year’s Super Bowl run.
Each week of that playoff showed new wrinkles and innovations, but the Saints aren’t any more or less worried about any new things showing up during Sunday's game against Philadelphia because those are the things teams do every single week.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to present the same thing,” coach Sean Payton said. “I think that’s pretty common. The film, you’re always looking at your own self-scout, you’re always paying attention to what they’re seeing. They got every game and constantly updating each week. That’s part of the challenge each week of game planning.”
Payton pointed out that some of the things that showed up during last year’s Super Bowl were the result of having two weeks to prepare for a game. But he expects this Eagles’ team to look different than the one New Orleans beat, 48-7.
For starters, the team plays a little bit differently with Nick Foles at quarterback as opposed to Carson Wentz, and Philadelphia has been using more two-tight end sets in recent weeks.
“There’s a system in place, and there are some things that are different when he’s playing, but systematically I would say it’s still the same,” Payton said. “They’ve used multiple tight ends prior. It’s just a matter of how they plan that week and feature their personnel.”