By the midway point of last season, it started to become clear the Saints defense had an issue it needed to clean up.
It would be a stretch to call the Saints’ issues against bunch formations last season a problem. That word would indicate it caused them harm and lead to their undoing in some form or fashion. It was never that bad. Calling it an annoyance would be more fitting.
Still, it was something the Saints could have been better at last season, and that showed against the Bears. Chicago put three men out toward the left sideline. Safety Kenny Vaccaro defending down low, with Ken Crawley a little behind him in a zone. Safety Vonn Bell plays deep. Vaccaro and linebacker A.J. Klein pick up the two receivers who run routes over the middle, while Crawley and Bell continue to drop deep, leaving a wide receiver wide open on the sideline for an easy reception.
It’s unclear where, exactly, the coverage broke down, but similar mistakes happened against these looks all last season. The week before, the Packers picked up 14 yards when a pair of crossing routes from opposite sides of the field allowed wide receiver Geronimo Allison to come out of a bunch formation and sit wide open in the middle of the field. There were the busted coverages that allowed Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen to run free for gains of 27 and 24 yards. Overall, when facing bunch formations, New Orleans allowed 22 receptions on 25 targets, according to Sports Info Solutions.
These are the kind of nitpicks the New Orleans secondary faces after last year’s breakout season. It’s a good thing. This group is no longer fighting for respectability or relevancy. The next step for this secondary is to become one of the better groups in the NFL, and it knows it.
“We want to be No. 1, but top five is our goal right now,” Lattimore said. “We got to work like that, though. We can’t just say it. We got to work at it, and once we do that, we’ll be good.”
The finer points are where someone like Kurt Coleman might be able to help out.
The veteran safety was signed by the Saints almost immediately after Carolina released him. During an offseason in which many teams seemingly shied away from safeties or refused to sign them to long, lucrative deals, Coleman managed to put his name on a three-year, $16.35 million contract. He was the guy they wanted.
“That’s a guy Sean (Payton) has talked about in the past with me, the kind of characteristics he had, the traits he had,” general manager Mickey Loomis said. “He’s smart. He plays tough. He’s a team guy. Just all the qualities that you want on your team, and so he comes available, and we jumped on the chance to get him, and I think he’s excited to be here number one, and obviously we’re excited to have him.
“I think he’ll help a young group back there. I know he will.”
His teammates say that Coleman is already establishing himself as a leader and that his experience should assist them in a variety of ways.
On the field, his presence should help by providing a veteran set of eyes and using his intelligence and ability to diagnose to communicate what he’s seeing to his teammates. But Coleman admits it is going to take some time before he and cornerback Patrick Robinson fully blend into the secondary.
“It’s not going to be just overnight, where you just feel like everyone is on the same page,” Coleman said, snapping his fingers to accentuate his point. “You’re going to have those days, probably midway through training camp, where we’re tired, we’re banged up, we don’t want to go out here, and it’s going to be a bad day. That’s not going to define who we are as a group.
“But through those dog days, I think that’s when you find out who you are, your integrity, how you’re going to find your identity. That’s what we want. When we come out here, we want to be a nasty defense. The DBs – we got to put fear in people’s eyes.”
Getting on the same page and being able to communicate at a higher level is what this group needs. It is something that could have been better last year. Part of the improvement comes with players like Lattimore and free safety Marcus Williams having some experience and a deeper understanding of the defense. Another part is adding guys like Coleman and Robinson to the mix.
As Coleman tells it, communication can help solve some of the issues the team had with bunch looks last season. If everyone is talking and trusts one another, then it is hard to be confused or make mistakes.
“Offense goes into a bunch formation to confuse you. I think after you’ve seen it so many times, it sorts itself out,” Coleman said. “When you understand where your next guy is going to be, and you trust that guy is going to be in the right position, you just do your job.
“The problem is sometimes you feel like you got to do too much and that’s when the big plays happen.”
The only big plays this defense wants to see happening this season will be the ones in their favor. And plenty of those should occur because they always expect to be in the right place at the right time – especially if Coleman proves to be the right man for the job.