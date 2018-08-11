The New Orleans Saints have made a move at defensive back, cutting De'Vante Harris two days after the team's preseason win against Jacksonville.
Harris played in the preseason opener but didn't record any statistics. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2016 after a college career at Texas A&M but signed a free agent contract with the Saints.
Harris has appeared in 21 games for the Saints over the past two years, with 30 total tackles and a fumble recovery.
Harris was facing stiff competition within a crowded cornerback depth chart that includes last year's first-round pick Marshon Lattimore, returning veterans in Ken Crawley and PJ Williams, a free agent signing in Patrick Robinson and a 2018 draft pick in Natrell Jamerson. Justin Hardee, Arthur Maulet and Linden Stephens round out the cornerback depth chart for the Saints.
