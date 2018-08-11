saintscamp.072718.012
Buy Now

New Orleans Saints cornerback De'Vante Harris participates during the second day of training camp at the Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Friday, July 27, 2018.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

The New Orleans Saints have made a move at defensive back, cutting De'Vante Harris two days after the team's preseason win against Jacksonville.

Harris played in the preseason opener but didn't record any statistics. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2016 after a college career at Texas A&M but signed a free agent contract with the Saints. 

Harris has appeared in 21 games for the Saints over the past two years, with 30 total tackles and a fumble recovery. 

Harris was facing stiff competition within a crowded cornerback depth chart that includes last year's first-round pick Marshon Lattimore, returning veterans in Ken Crawley and PJ Williams, a free agent signing in Patrick Robinson and a 2018 draft pick in Natrell Jamerson. Justin Hardee, Arthur Maulet and Linden Stephens round out the cornerback depth chart for the Saints. 

More details to come.  

View comments