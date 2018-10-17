Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh isn't surprised at the season Saints receiver Michael Thomas is having.
Harbaugh has been a fan since Thomas' days at Ohio State.
"He's a guy who personally I really, really liked coming out (of college)," Harbaugh said. "I had him rated very highly. Glad to see I was right. He's proven a lot of people right and he's one of the top receivers in football right now."
Thomas enters Sunday's game against the Ravens with 46 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns. The 46 receptions puts him on pace for 147 this season, which would eclipse former Indianapolis Colts' receiver Marvin Harrison's single-season record of 143 set in 2002.
Baltimore receiver Willie Snead, who was Thomas' teammates in New Orleans in 2016 and 2017, isn't surprised either.
"I definitely expected that from him," Snead said. "He's a game changer. He's a baller. He wants the rock. He wants to make a difference in the game. I'm happy for him. I'm happy for the whole offense and the way they have been playing and how consistent they have been."