The Saints held their second day of OTAs on Thursday.

It was the first session open to the media.

Cam Jordan, Sheldon Rankins among 4 absent

Four Saints players were absent during Thursday's portion of practice the media was allowed to observe.

The four players were Cam Jordan, Larry Warford, Chris Banjo and Sheldon Rankins.

Rankins is out rehabbing from the torn Achilles he injured during the Saints' playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles and is expected to miss the beginning of the season.

Banjo was seen at the facility after practice.

The team didn't give a reason for Jordan and Warford's absence.

Ex-LSU WR Travin Dural returns

Former LSU receiver Travin Dural is back with the team after breaking his humerus last July in practice.

Dural signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent the year on the practice squad. He spent this past season on injured reserve after the season-ending injury.

"He’s healthy," Sean Payton said. "He’s had the whole offseason to get healthy. I think he’s in better shape. He’s a little stronger in his lower body, so it’s good to have him out here so we can get an evaluation and work with him."

The Breaux Bridge native is part of a crowded group of receivers trying to make their way onto the squad. The Saints have 12 receivers on the roster during OTAs. The other 11 are Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Tre'Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, Cam Meredith, Austin Carr, Simmie Cobbs, Deonte Harris, Emmanuel Butler, Cyril Grayson and Lil' Jordan Humphrey.

Who's up front? Get peek at Saints' offensive line

The Saints offensive line was one of the team's best units this past season. On Thursday, the first unit up front was made up of left tackle Terron Armstead, left guard Andrus Peat, center Cameron Tom, right guard Nick Easton and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. The versatile Easton filled in for Warford, who was not at the portion of practice open to the media. Veteran Marshall Newhouse, who the Saints signed on Wednesday, took some snaps at left tackle with the first unit.

CB David Simmons makes big play

David Simmons, a speedy cornerback who played collegiately at North Park University, had the lone interception on Thursday. Simmons picked off a pass from J.T. Barrett.

Simmons is an undrafted rookie free agent who played at the Division III school located in Chicago.