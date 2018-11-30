The Dallas Cowboys are once again a thorn in the side of a New Orleans Saints' winning streak, but it may not be all that bad.

Thursday's 13-10 loss in Arlington, Texas marks the second time the Cowboys have busted a lengthy win streak by the Saints, halting their 10-game streak New Orleans put up after dropping the first game of the season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last time this happened? 2009, when the Saints had a franchise record 13 consecutive wins coming into their Dec. 19, 2009 meeting.

This time, it was a Drew Brees interception by Dallas defensive back Jourdan Lewis with a little more than 2 minutes left in the game that halted a potential Saints comeback. In 2009, a potential comeback was halted in the final minute of the game when former Cowboys defensive lineman Demarcus Ware sacked Brees and forced a fumble.

What does this mean for the Saints' outlook the rest of this season? Well, there's bad news and good news.

The potential bad news for the 2018 Saints? The 2009 Saints did not win another regular season game following Dallas' streak-busting win.

The good news, though? The 2009 Saints won the franchise's first and only Super Bowl to date in that season's playoffs.

While the Saints may find themselves in an odd place after getting accustomed to winning so much this season, perhaps this could be the turning point that inspires another legendary postseason run for Drew Brees and company.