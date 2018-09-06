The New Orleans Saints gave a lot of different players a chance to win the return job this preseason.
Veteran Brandon Tate, is one of the most experienced return men in the NFL, and rookie running back Boston Scott both got most of the work in the preseason.
Three days before the start of the regular season, though, the man who has handled the return role for part of the past two seasons, Tommylee Lewis, is the one still standing.
"Competition should bring the best out of anyone," Lewis said. "You should love competition. If you don't, you're playing the wrong sport."
Lewis, who missed some time with an injury in the preseason, did not return a kick in the preseason, but he got a lot more work on punts than Tate or Scott, returning six punts for 37 yards, a 6.2 average in line with what he's done in his time in New Orleans so far.
After returning 21 kicks for a 21.9-yard average and 28 punts for 9.8-yard average in his first two seasons, Lewis feels like he's got the experience to take a step forward in his third year in New Orleans.
"As a punt returner, you get more of a clock in your head, when you get back there" Lewis said. "The kick return, it's different with the new rules and everything, so it should be exciting."