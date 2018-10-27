The New Orleans Saints challenging road trip continues Sunday, making a stop in Minnesota to take on the Vikings in a highly-anticipated rematch from last year's NFC Divisional Playoff.

The game also has the added pressure of being played in primetime as NBC's Sunday Night Football game of the week.

How will the game unfold? Here's a rundown of how to watch, predictions and key storylines.

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints (5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (4-2-1)

-- When: 7:20 p.m.

-- Where: U.S Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

HOW TO WATCH

-- WDSU-TV (NBC 6) in New Orleans

-- WVLA-TV (NBC 33) in Baton Rouge

STREAMING

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

KEY STORYLINES

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Nick Underhill

Saints 23, Vikings 17

The Saints are the same team they were a year ago. Neither are the Vikings. The secondary will need to hold strong, but New Orleans proved it can win a slugfest. And while this might not be one, the Saints will figure out how to pull out a victory.

Rod Walker

Saints 28, Vikings 20

The Saints are trying their best to make this seem like "just another game." It's not. They want this one more than they are saying. Vikings have had some injuries on defense that Brees and Company will be able to take advantage of. Winning streak goes to six.

Scott Rabalais

Vikings 20, Saints 17

The Saints return to the site of January’s playoff stunner to again take on the Vikings in their home fjord. New Orleans can definitely win, but its top-ranked rushing defense will be sorely tested by Latavius Murray and company. In a close one, Minnesota makes the late kick the Ravens could not.