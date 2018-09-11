WHEN: Noon
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: Fox
RADIO: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español: WGSO-AM, 990; WVDU-FM, 97.9
RECORDS: New Orleans 0-1; Cleveland 0-0-1
COACHES: Saints, Sean Payton, 11th season, 105-71; Browns, Hue Jackson, 3rd season, 1-31-1 (4th season, 9-39-1 overall)
BROWNS BREAKDOWN
LAST WEEK: The Browns are already better off than they were when they went 0-16 last season, but Cleveland doesn't quite have a win. Playing in a rain-soaked atmosphere, the Browns erased a 21-7 deficit to force overtime against the Steelers, then tied 21-21 when a last-second field-goal attempt was blocked.
OFFENSE: New Orleans struggled to contain Ryan Fitzpatrick against Tampa Bay last week, and now the Saints face off against Tyrod Taylor, who rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against the Steelers. Taylor, who was in Buffalo last season, finished 15-of-40 last week and struggled, but his profile as a starter is set. Taylor rarely tosses interceptions, but he will take sacks; Pittsburgh sacked him seven times in the season opener. Taylor does have plenty of weapons, though. Former LSU star Jarvis Landry caught seven passes for 106 yards against the Steelers, and although Josh Gordon had just one catch, it illustrated why he's so dangerous, a leaping, contested catch on the sideline for the touchdown that forced overtime. At running back, former 49er Carlos Hyde appears to be the bell cow for now after picking up 62 yards on 22 carries, with rookie Nick Chubb as a backup and Duke Johnson playing the Browns' version of the "Joker" back in the Saints offense. Up front, Cleveland has talented at guard in Joel Bitonio and Kevin Zeitler, and right tackle Chris Hubbard is an experienced veteran, but left tackle Desmond Harrison is an undrafted rookie.
DEFENSE: A young Cleveland defense tortured Pittsburgh's offense last week, led by Myles Garrett, the No. 1 pick in 2017 who looks like he might be worth every bit of that pick. Garrett, who will primarily match up against Terron Armstead, had six tackles, two sacks, two more quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a batted pass, but Garrett is far from the only gifted player on the Browns' defense. Emmanuel Ogbah had only one tackle against the Steelers, but he is battling an injury and might be out on Sunday. If Ogbah can't go, former Lion Anthony Zettel or former Jaguar and Bengal Chris Smith would take his spot. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi had seven tackles and a sack against the Steelers. Watch out for linebacker Genard Avery, who strip-sacked Roethlisberger at the end of overtime on Sunday. Former Patriots star Jamie Collins and up-and-coming middle linebacker Joe Schobert (two fumble recoveries) give Cleveland a pair of talented linebackers. In the secondary, rookie cornerback Denzel Ward — the latest in the long line of Ohio State products — picked off Ben Roethlisberger twice last Sunday, and the safeties, Jabrill Peppers and Damarious Randall, are both capable of creating turnovers. For all the good against the Steelers, though, Cleveland did give up a lot of yards; the Browns allowed 4.5 yards per rush and 6.96 yards per pass attempt, meaning the Cleveland defense at this point might be dependent on big plays.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicker Zane Gonzalez, a rookie last season, hasn't established himself as a weapon yet; he's 15 of 21 over two years. Punter Britton Colquitt is a talented, steady veteran, and the return man is Jabrill Peppers.