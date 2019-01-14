You thought the New Orleans Saints players' night was over after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional playoff?

That was just the beginning if you were one of the lucky few that got invited to Drew Brees' early surprise birthday bash for his 40th birthday. Brees' actual birthday is Tuesday, Jan. 15.

The party, put on by New Orleans event planners an.gle events, happened late Sunday at Port Orleans Brewery, 4124 Tchoupitoulas Street, in the Irish Channel. Former Saints offensive lineman Zach Strief, who now provides color commentary for Saints games with WWL Radio, is an owner of the brewery.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Drew, Choppa style! ⚜️🐐🎉 A post shared by an.gle events (@an.gle_events) on Jan 13, 2019 at 9:43pm PST

The party was attended by many of Brees' Saints teammates, coach Sean Payton and celebrities such as Keegan-Michael Key and New Orleans rapper Choppa, who performed the "Choppa Style" remix he recorded specifically for Brees' birthday -- first debuted by The Advocate on Friday. You can see footage of Choppa's performance below, via Saints wide receiver Austin Carr's Instagram Story.

Party features included a huge ice luge carved into a 40, which Key was seen on Instagram getting a drink from, cocktails with images of party attendants' faces in them and a performance from 80's cover band The Molly Ringwalds.

Ellen DeGeneres, a Saints super fan and friend of Brees', also recorded a special message for Brees that was played at the party.

"You are kind, you are generous, you are such a great guy on and off the field," DeGeneres said in the message. "I'm very grateful to call you my friend. I'm sending you all my love -- happy birthday! I'll see you after the Super Bowl, go Saints!"

View this post on Instagram From @theellenshow #GeauxSaints #GeauxSaints #privateparty A post shared by @ suchafndoll on Jan 13, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

