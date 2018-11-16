The Saints have ruled out defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Neither player was expected to play this week. With Davenport out, the Saints will likely turn to Alex Okafor and Trey Hendrickson to keep carrying the burden.
With Armstead out, the Saints might look to Jermon Bushrod to fill after he did so last week after Armstead suffered his injury.
For Philadelphia, cornerbacks Ronald Darby (knee) and Jalen Mills (foot), tight end Joshua Perkins (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) were ruled out.
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (knee) and tackle Lane Johnson (knee) are questionable.