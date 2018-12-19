It hasn't quite been the same since the Nov. 29 trip to Dallas.

The Saints offense, the high-powered and usually most dependable unit on the team during the Sean Payton — Drew Brees era, has all of a sudden started to struggle.

The points are down.

The yards are down.

So with two games remaining in the regular season and the playoffs looming, the Saints (12-2) are hoping to get their offense back on track starting Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1).

Drew Brees and Company know eventually they will have to score more points and complement a defense that has been playing lights out.

An offense that was once scoring points seemingly every time it touched the ball has now found points harder to come by. They scored 30 or more points in nine of their first 11 games but haven't scored 30 points since.

They've scored just 50 points total the past three weeks, with 28 of those in a win against Tampa Bay. That was sandwiched between a 10-point outing in a loss to Dallas and the 12 points scored on Sunday in a victory over Carolina. The 37.3 points they were averaging after 11 games has now dwindled to 32.8, still second-best in the league.

"Obviously you're constantly looking at what are the things you can do to score and how can you improve," coach Sean Payton said. "I think this past week (against Carolina) we shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit. On the road in Dallas, that's a good defense and we felt was going to be a low-scoring game. At Tampa, the same way. So there are some things we feel like we can clean up and there are some things I know from my standpoint and us as coaches can work to improve on and we will work to do that."

Drew Brees, who was putting up astronomical numbers to start the season, has cooled off a bit as well. His best game over the past four weeks was his 203 passing yard performance on Sunday when he completed 23 of 35 passes. But he didn't have any touchdowns and threw an interception (two if you count the one on the 2-point conversion that was returned for two points). In Brees' other three games over that stretch, he has thrown for 171 yards, 127 yards and 201 yards, respectively, against Atlanta, Dallas and Tampa Bay.

"I think really it's about us establishing the tempo, which for us creates the rhythm by which we perform well," Brees said. "When we are clicking on all cylinders, we are running the football effectively, we are good in the short to intermediate passing game, which opens up the shots down the field. We possess the ball and we convert first downs and that leads to points."

Saints players don't feel like opposing defenses have figured out how to slow them down. Instead, they suggest it's what they aren't doing instead of what opposing teams are doing.

"There have been a lot of miscues, penalties, missed assignments, fundamental work," right guard Larry Warford said. "I think that was the tale of this last game. Just a lot of silly stuff. We know better. Coming out of camp you're hyper-focused on those things and then through the season it's drudging on and you kind of lose focus of that stuff. We know we have to get our fundamentals back together because we are slacking on the simple stuff."

Fortunately for the Saints, the offensive lull hasn't affected the team the past two weeks. Thanks to a defense that is outshining the offense right now, the Saints have been able to overcome their recent shortcomings and win their past two games. Two key second half plays (one by the special teams and another by the defense) rescued the Saints. But if it hadn't been for Taysom Hill's blocked punt against the Buccaneers and Vonn Bell's forced fumble against the Panthers, the offensive woes would likely be more glaring. Despite the recent woes of the Saints' offense, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is still impressed.

"They are a 12-2 group," Tomlin said. "They need no endorsement for me. It seems like every week Drew is breaking a new record. He does a great job of utilizing all the eligible (receivers). The running backs are awesome both in the running and passing game. They are formidable for all of those reasons and others.”

Brees cited the Saints' next-to-last drive of Sunday's win over Carolina as a positive. On that drive, the Saints milked over 7 minutes off the clock before a Tommylee Lewis fumbled.

Brees is hoping to see that type of drive, minus the fumble, return on Sunday. They are averaging 37.2 points at home, where they return this week after three straight road games where the offense went into its funk.

"Whether we are running the ball into the end zone, passing the ball into the end zone, scoring 12 points or 52 points, as long as it results in a win," Brees said.

