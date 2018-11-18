With about five minutes left in the third quarter on Sunday, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas were shown on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome video board dancing on the sideline to the rap song Choppa Style.

Yeah, the third quarter.

The party started much earlier than most expected.

This one, a 48-7 dismantling of the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, was over early as the Saints extended their winning streak to nine.

"When you're going against not only the defending Super Bowl champions, but the offense and the type of playmakers they have and to hold them to seven points, that speaks volumes," said Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. "Obviously we were clicking on all cylinders today."

The last time the Saints won nine games in a row, they ended the season hoisting a Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champions.

Nine seasons later, the streak has reached that number again as the Saints added yet another Super Bowl-looking performance to their season.

A game that when the schedule came out looked like it would be a challenge was anything but for the Saints (9-1), who haven't lost since the season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The past four victories (over the Vikings, Rams, Bengals and now the Eagles) have all been decided by double digits.

It was the worst loss ever by a defending Super Bowl champion and the first victory for the Saints over a reigning champion since beating Tampa Bay in 2003. The Saints had lost eight consecutive games against Super Bowl champions since then.

But the Eagles (4-6), who have struggled since winning their first title in February, had no answers for the Saints.

"When you play a Super Bowl champion and a team like that that's backed in a corner a little bit — and we felt they were — we knew we were going to have to be ready," Payton said. "I was proud of the way our players answered the challenge. I thought defensively we were outstanding. We were efficient offensively."

The Saints wasted little time, sprinting out to a 17-0 lead, picking up right where they left off last week in their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In that win, the Saints scored on 9 of their 10 possessions, with the only non-score coming when they lined up in victory formation and kneeled at the end of the game.

On Sunday, the Saints scored the first three times they had the ball. It started with a Wil Lutz field goal, followed by a Drew Brees 3-yard touchdown pass to Austin Carr. It was Carr's first career touchdown and the first of four touchdown passes for Brees in yet another MVP-esque performance for the 39-year-old.

"If we are putting points up on each drive, those things add up and give us a great chance to win," Brees said. "It gives the defense confidence, and it's complementary football."

The Eagles cut it to 17-7 on Josh Adam's 28-yard run in the second quarter, but the Saints responded by rattling off 31 straight points to turn it into a rout.

Brees completed 22 of 30 passes for 363 yards before being replaced late in the fourth quarter by Teddy Brdgewater. Brees spread his touchdowns around, also connecting on scores to Tre'quan Smith, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. His touchdown to Smith with 39 seconds left in the first half gave the Saints a 24-7 lead.

The one to Kamara, early in the fourth quarter, was a perfectly thrown 37-yard strike down the home sideline that pushed the lead to 45-7.

It was the 15th touchdown of the season for Kamara, who is closing on the team's single-season record of 18 held by Dalton Hilliard. Mark Ingram (16 carries, 103 yards) scored two touchdowns to lead a ground attack that rushed for 173 yards.

"Credit the O-line," Kamara said. "But between me and Mark, we have been talking about getting it rolling. Mark sparked it off early with a big run. And it's just that confidence when we get big plays, Sean wants to call runs, the O-line wants to get runs going and Drew wants to get runs going. We are trying to get it rolling and keep it going."

The Saints, who entered the game scoring an NFL best 36.7 points per game, surpassed that average with 5:34 left in the third quarter. It was their third straight game scoring at least 45 points.

As dominant as the offense was in racking up 547 yards, the defense was just as impressive. The Saints held the Eagles to just 109 yards in the first half and 196 for the game. Rankins, Alex Okafor, Sheldon Rankins and Craig Robertson all recorded sacks and the Saints also intercepted Carson Wentz three times (two by Chris Banjo and another by Marshon Lattimore.)

The Saints will go for their 10th straight win Thursday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

"Now we're just focused on Thursday and getting better," Ingram said.