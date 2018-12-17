Will Clapp will dress for the first time in his career against the Panthers on Monday night.
The rookie guard's inclusion with the active players comes after Michael Ola landed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury.
Wide receiver Austin Carr is among the team's inactives. The wide receiver had been active in every game this season and has nine catches for 97 yards.
The Saints also ruled out wide receiver Simmie Cobbs, linebacker Manti Te'o, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral), offensive tackle Derek Newton and defensive end Mitchell Loewen.