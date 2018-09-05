The final scene would resemble a script from a fictional Hollywood movie, almost too good to be true for every Saints fan.

It's Feb. 3, 2019.

Gayle Benson, standing in the midst of falling confetti, raises the Lombardi Trophy in the air, just like her husband Tom did nine years earlier.

He's no longer here.

But in a way, he is.

His presence is still felt.

The players have worn a patch on their jerseys and helmets all season in honor of its former owner, who died in March.

The patch consists of the initials "TB" with a silhouette of Mr. B celebrating with his trademark second line parade umbrella.

Back home, the city of New Orleans brings that patch to life, dancing and partying in the streets with that same jubilance the late owner once displayed on the sideline.

Making this one even sweeter for Who Dat Nation is that it's right smack dab in the stadium that is home to the Atlanta Falcons, a scenario Saints fans would surely remind their rivals of for years to come.

Sean Payton is standing on one side of Mrs. Benson.

Drew Brees, wearing his No. 9 jersey for the final time, is on the other.

Brees announces his retirement a few weeks later, his legacy cemented with his second Super Bowl ring: the first one against Peyton Manning; this one over Tom Brady.

Alvin Kamara is all smiles, taking a selfie with the trophy in the same city he led Norcross High School to a Class AAAAAA championship in six years earlier.

As the final credits roll, the Saints defense, far too long a weak link, poses for one last group photo, much like they have all season every time they created a turnover.

Marcus Williams, whose fourth quarter interception of Brady sealed this win, stands front and center as the credits roll.

The Saints have done just what they set out to do, having fulfilled their season lone battle cry: "Prove Them Right."

Ok, so that's the Hollywood version.

But can it be reality?

Do the Saints have what it takes to get to Atlanta?

Yes.

Here's guessing they do in a season most Saints fans would likely call a Super Bowl-or-bust year.

Anything less than a trip to Super Bowl 53 will be viewed as a disappointment. The window of opportunity is always small, especially in the NFC, so the Saints better try to squeeze their way in now.

They whet their fan base's appetite in a mighty way last season when they came a play away from making it to the NFC Championship Game.

As a result, expectations are sky high this season.

As they should be.

The offensive line of Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Max Unger, Larry Warford and Ryan Ramczyk is all healthy, giving the team one of the best fronts in the league.

Rookie receiver Tre'Quan Smith's big play capability adds another weapon to go alongside Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr.

The Pro Bowl running back combination of Kamara and Mark Ingram is back, although Ingram will sit out the first four games because of a suspension. (How well the Saints do during that four-week stretch in his absence will be critical for a team that needs to get off to a fast start because the schedule gets brutal in the middle.)

And then there is Brees, who just keeps on going. (His ideal Hollywood swan song would probably be Super Bowl 58, which will be played in New Orleans.)

The defense, which improved tremendously a season ago, should be even better.

Cam Jordan is back.

Alex Okafor, who tore his Achilles tendon last season, is back, too.

The addition of veteran newcomers like linebacker Demario Davis, cornerback Patrick Robinson and safety Kurt Coleman makes the unit even better.

And special teams, with the always consistent Thomas Morstead and Will Lutz, should indeed be special.

The team has the chance to be special, too.

A front office whose improvements in bringing in talent has been just as significant as the improvements made by the defense has given this team a legitimate chance in a rugged NFC.

The scene of a celebration in Atlanta doesn't have to be just some Hollywood script.

The pieces are in place to turn those lofty expectations into reality TV.

It's up to the Saints to prove them right.