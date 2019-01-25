NO.saintsramsnfc.012019.4698.JPG

Advocate file photo of the infamous missed pass interference call during NFC Championship Game on Jan. 20, 2019.

 Advocate staff file photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is making the rounds this week after the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams, trying to figure out what happened with the infamous missed pass interference call. The resounding answer? The officials should have called the foul.

Payton spoke with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent and Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Goodell also spoke to Saints owner Gayle Benson.

Payton reached out to the league wanting to see how it would handle the situation and demonstrate leadership. The NFL believed the explanation that the officials missed the call was sufficient. 

On Friday, the league fined Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman for a helmet-to-helmet hit on the same controversial play in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

League officials told Saints coach Sean Payton immediately after the game that there should have been two penalties on the play: pass interference and helmet-to-helmet contact.

The NFL has yet to make an official statement about the play.

The Los Angeles Rams will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

